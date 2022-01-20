Ivanka Trump Gets Dodgy And Shady As 1/6 Committee Requests Her Testimony

The 1/6 Committee wants Ivanka Trump to testify, but the former President’s daughter gave a dodgy reply about not speaking at the 1/6 rally.

The 1/6 Committee Wants To Talk To Ivanka Trump

The 1/6 Committee said in a statement:

Ms. Trump apparently has direct knowledge of the former President’s attempt to persuade Vice President Pence to take action to stop the counting of electoral votes. Chairman Thompson wrote, “As January 6th approached, President Trump attempted on multiple occasions to persuade Vice President Pence to participate in his plan. One of the President’s discussions with the Vice President occurred by phone on the morning of January 6th. You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation.”

The Select Committee is also seeking information from Ms. Trump about concerns in the office of the White House Counsel, from Members of Congress, and among the Vice President’s staff about plans to pressure Vice President Pence to overturn the election. “[T]he Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the President’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” wrote Chairman Thompson.

Ms. Trump’s role and actions on January 6th as the riot was underway at the Capitol are also a key focus for the Select Committee. Chairman Thompson wrote, “Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill.”

Ivanka Trump’s Reply Was Seriously Sketchy

Ivanka Trump replied to the Committee’s request through a spokesperson:

"…As she publicly stated that day at 3:15pm, ‘any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.’” — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) January 20, 2022

Ivanka Trump Is Avoiding The Real Questions

It doesn’t matter that Ivanka Trump didn’t support the violence. The Committee knows that she didn’t speak at the rally.

The 1/6 Committee is asking her about communications she engaged in and the behavior of her father on the day of the Capitol attack.

Ivanka Trump avoided both of those areas.

Donald Trump’s executive privilege claims are dead and gone, thanks to the Supreme Court. Ivanka Trump wasn’t a government employee. She is not covered by executive privilege. The fact that the Committee didn’t subpoena her suggests that they can get information that she has elsewhere, but Ivanka Trump appears to be hiding something, and it might be worth a subpoena to find out what it is.