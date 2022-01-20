Things Get Even Worse For Trump As Georgia DA Requests Special Grand Jury Into Criminal Election Interference

The DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury that will have subpoena power to investigate Trump election interference.

DA Has Reason To Believe Trump Committed Criminal Disruption Of Georgia Election

NPR reported:

In a letter, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her office has reason to believe “that the State of Georgia’s administration of elections in 2020, including the State’s election of the President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions.”

….

A special grand jury can’t issue indictments, but on top of the ability to subpoena, it is granted other investigative powers, like the authority to obtain documents. It can also sit for a longer period of time and focus solely on one case; traditional grand juries in Fulton County typically are impaneled for two months and hear many cases.

It Is Getting Criminally Serious For Trump In Georgia

Trump is taking the Georgia investigation seriously, as his lawyers have met with Fulton County prosecutors.

On the same day that the 1/6 Committee requested his daughter Ivanka Trump’s testimony, the former president is also witnessing the criminal probe into his election interference in Georgia is heating up.

Fulton County, Georgia could be the real hot spot for a Trump criminal indictment. Besides Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham are also under criminal investigation for election interference in Georgia.

The investigation is heating up in Georgia, as the Peach State could snuff out Trump’s 2024 comeback with a single indictment.