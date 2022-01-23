Carl Bernstein Labels Trump An Unprecedented Criminal Seditious President

Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein labeled Trump a historic criminally seditious president who is unprecedented in the country’s history.

Video of Bernstein:

Carl Bernstein tells @Acosta, "A picture is already starting to emerge of a criminal, seditious President Of The United States, unprecedented in our history in this country." pic.twitter.com/8N5tDJqlns — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 23, 2022

Bernstein told CNN’s Jim Acosta:

One of the things we need to say about this investigation is already we know how serious the investigation is. We know it’s turned up a tremendous amount of information that not only suggests that Donald Trump was intent on staging a coup. It’s pretty definitive at this point. We also know members of the vice president Pence’s staff are cooperating with the committee.

A picture is already starting to emerge of a criminal, seditious President Of The United States, unprecedented in our history in this country. You have to go back to the Civil War to find the kind of sedition occurring at a high level in our government such as occurred on January 6th and right after the election. And think back to the sedition of the Confederacy. That was led by a member of the Congress, not by a President Of The United States. And the fact that the Republican Party has not participated in this investigation, has just decided they will throw in their lot with Donald Trump and his criminality, tells us an awful lot about where this Republican Party is today and how Trump has them under his lock and key.

Bernstein spoke the truth. Trump appears to have committed a criminal act of sedition against the United States of America.

The 1/6 Committee could decide to refer Trump for prosecution to the Department of Justice for seditious crimes against the United States. If that happens, the DOJ will need to decide whether or not to prosecute the former president.

The idea that Trump committed sedition is going mainstream, and if he is criminally referred to the DOJ, the pressure on Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump will be immense.