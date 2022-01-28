Bridge Collapses In Pittsburgh Before Biden Visit

The city of Pittsburgh was lucky as a bridge collapse over Frick Park resulted in no life-threatening injuries before President Biden visits the city.

Bridge Collapses In Pittsburgh Before Biden Arrives To Talk Infrastructure

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported:

Ten people were injured Friday morning when the bridge that carries Forbes Avenue over Frick Park collapsed in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

Three of the injured were transported to the hospital, Pittsburgh fire Chief Darryl Jones said, but none of them had injuries that were considered life-threatening.

UPMC said it had received three adult patients in fair condition at UMPC Presbyterian hospital in Oakland by 9:30 a.m.

A potential tragedy was avoided as a bus narrowly missed going off of the bridge.

Biden To Talk Infrastructure In Pittsburgh

KDKA reports that Biden was coming to town to talk infrastructure:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Biden is in contact with local officials about the bridge collapse:

.@POTUS has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 28, 2022

The President is set to come to Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon to talk about the economy and infrastructure. It is a certainty that President Biden will place extra emphasis on the need to rebuild our infrastructure as the bridge collapse in the City of Bridges.

Pittsburgh has the most bridges of any city in the world (446). As a Western Pennsylvanian, I can tell you that most are in need of upgrade and repair, but Pittsburgh is not unique in that respect, as the infrastructure of the entire nation is crumbling.

Luckily, no one lost their lives, but collapse in Pittsburgh shows why Biden is correct to urgently seek to rebuild US infrastructure.