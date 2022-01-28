President Biden Visits Site Of Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

President Biden visited the site of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh and met with local officials before delivering a speech on infrastructure.

According to the White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA:

POTUS made brief comments toward the end of his tour of the damaged bridge.

POTUS put his hand on shoulder of a police officer and said, “these guys deserve an incredible amount of credit.”

He asked the officer questions about the situation and the gas leak and surveyed the damage from afar.

“I’ve been coming to Pittsburgh a long time,” POTUS said, adding that there are more bridges than any other city in the world.

“And we’re going to fix them all,” he said.

The Pittsburgh bridge collapse underscores the point that President Biden has continually made that the nation’s infrastructure has fallen behind much of the world and is in dire need of repair.

The fitness of roads and bridges can be a life-and-death issue for communities. No person should have to worry about whether they are going to make it to work safely because the bridge that they are driving on could collapse.

The good news is that the United States has replaced an empty presidency full of inaction and slogans with a president who is on the ground and getting things done.