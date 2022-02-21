Biden Just Dropped The Sanctions Hammer On Putin

After Putin recognized breakaway Ukraine territories as independent, President Biden responded with sanctions.

Biden Gives Putin His First Dose Of New Sanctions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately. President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine. The Departments of State and Treasury will have additional details shortly. We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.



To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine.



We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia’s ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine.

President Biden is not messing around with Putin.

It is clear now why the White House waited to impose sanctions. Each violation by Putin is likely to result in more damage to the Russian economy. If the sanctions were already in place, the US would be limited in its reaction to Putin’s aggression.

As a reminder, Trump fought against the United States sanctioning Russia.

These are different times. Joe Biden is fighting for democracy and not afraid to punish Putin.