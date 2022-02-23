2 Manhattan Prosecutors Resign As DA Has Doubts About Case Against Trump

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has expressed doubts about moving forward with a criminal case against Trump, so two prosecutors have resigned.

The New York Times reported:

The two prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former President Donald J. Trump and his business practices abruptly resigned on Wednesday amid a monthlong pause in their presentation of evidence to a grand jury, according to people with knowledge of the matter, throwing the future of the high-stakes inquiry into serious doubt.

The prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, submitted their resignations after the new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump, the people said.

Is DA Bragg Afraid To Lose A Case Against Trump?

If the DA felt the case was a slam dunk, one expects that he would not be expressing doubts. Bragg is a new District Attorney the suspicion is that he doesn’t want to risk his career on a Trump criminal prosecution.

The state civil investigation into Trump has been accelerating at the same time as the criminal probe has ground to a halt.

For months, it was clear that the stronger criminal case against Trump is in Georgia, not Manhattan. Trump is on tape in his own voice violating election laws in Georgia.

While this may not be the case, at this moment, it feels like the Manhattan criminal case is coming apart.

It is unusual for prosecutors to resign while the grand jury is convened.

There are some clear tensions in Manhattan, and it might be time for those seeking justice for the Trump family corruption to look elsewhere.