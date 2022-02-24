Biden to Announce Additional Sanctions Against Russia for Invading Ukraine

President Joe Biden will announce new sanctions against Russia after its security forces, on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine following weeks of heightened tensions.

Sanctions will be announced at 12:30 this afternoon.

A meeting of the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders about Russia’s attack concluded earlier this morning. President Biden was joined on the virtual call by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Also on the call were the leaders of the European Commission and European Council as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

This is a developing news story.

Biden had earlier issued a swift condemnation of Putin’s actions shortly after the invasion began.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he said.

An hour later, following a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden said that Zelensky had asked him “to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine.”