DirectTV Immediately Dumps RT America As Putin Propaganda Cut Off

DirectTV has announced that they have immediately dropped RT America due to the Ukraine invasion.

Axios reported:

DirecTV plans to drop RT America from its lineup in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson said.

“In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately,” DirecTV said in a statement.

Putin’s propaganda is being yanked off of American airwaves. With many in the Republican Party changing their tunes on Russia as soon as they sensed the domestic politics ground shift below their feet, Putin is finding it increasingly difficult to use the partisan divides that he stokes to split the US on his invasion of Ukraine.

One suspects that for whatever reason, Putin never saw the backlash of most of the world turning against him coming.

The invasion has brought Americans together and reminded them that democracy is precious and worth fighting for.

It feels like Putin has launched a new Cold War, but this time, Russia is no superpower, and it will be difficult for them to withstand the effort that Biden has put together.

America is united, and it is long overdue, but DirecTv has become the first major provider to kick Putin’s propaganda off of their platform.