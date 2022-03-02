The Republican Response To The SOTU Was Laughably, Horrendously, Bad

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) gave one of the worst responses to the State Of The Union in history.

Video clip of Reynolds:

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) gave a State Of The Union response that played like a bad Fox News segment. It was completely out of touch with reality and one of the responses ever given by anyone not named Marco Rubio. pic.twitter.com/V0m6xa0x0v — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 2, 2022

The Reynolds response had one theme. America is a hell hole, and it all Joe Biden’s fault, “Instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late ’70s and early ’80s when runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map.”

It was obvious that her remarks were written way before the world united around Biden and Ukraine.

Reynolds also had a bizarre problem with kids wearing masks, “They’re tired of politicians who tell parents they should sit down, be silent, and let government control their kids education and future. Frankly, they are tired of the theater. Where politicians do one thing when the cameras are rolling, and another when they believe you can’t see them. Where governors and mayors and forced mandates that don’t follow them. Where elected leaders tell their citizens to stay home while they sneak off to Florida for sun and fun. Where they demand that your child wear a mask, but they go mask-less. “

It was a bizarre and grievance-filled rant that appeared to be ripped from clips of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. For people who don’t watch Fox News, Reynolds must have sounded like a lunatic who was speaking about a world that looks nothing like reality.

There have been a lot of bad Republican State Of The Union responses, but Reynolds is up there with the legend that is water gulping Marco Rubio as one of the worst.

The speech was horrendous. It had no vision, no optimism, no hope. It was just some lady in Iowa who watches too much Fox News and is blaming Joe Biden for everything.

The response was terrible and also the perfect embodiment of the angry but empty Republican Party.