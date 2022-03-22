Kid Rock Claims Trump Asked Him for Advice for Foreign Policy Advice on ISIS and North Korea

Musician Kid Rock says former President Donald Trump asked him for foreign policy advice on how to handle the Islamic State (ISIS) and diplomacy with North Korea.

Kid Rock recalled the conversation during an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, saying that he and Trump conversed on a golf course shortly after Trump ordered attacks on ISIS in the Middle East.

“I mean, I was there with him one day when he ended the caliphate. He wanted to put out a tweet. And it was like — I don’t like to speak out of school. I hope I’m not. But he said something like, he was like, tell him like — yes, the tweet was — and I’m paraphrasing — but it was like, if you ever joined the caliphate, and trying to do this, you’re going to be dead,” he said. “He goes, what do you think? I go, awesome … Like, yes, tweet that out. I was like, I can’t add anything better than.”

Kid Rock clarified that the tweet was “reworded and more political and like a little politically correct.” He admitted he did not feel “qualified to answer” Trump’s questions about North Korea and that it felt “weird” to receive Trump’s phone calls.

Kid rock discusses Trump with Tucker Carlson. pic.twitter.com/8yWcOsJSnt — Wayne Kasper (@k3enteprises) March 22, 2022

During the interview Kid Rock praised Trump for speaking “off the cuff.”

“See now, if you watch a Joe Biden interview, and you watch a Trump interview, there’s no comparison. And Trump speaks off the cuff,” he said. “I understand what it’s like, sometimes you get it wrong. But I would way rather hear somebody come from here [the heart] and get it wrong once in a while.”

Kid Rock visited the White House in 2017 with musician Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and vice-presidential nominee.