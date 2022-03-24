Georgia Voters Move To Kick Marjorie Taylor Greene Off The Ballot

A group of Georgia voters has filed a lawsuit claiming that Greene violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution by helping to facilitate the insurrection.

Free Speech For The People is representing the voters, and they provided a statement to PoliticusUSA:

A group of Georgia voters filed a legal challenge today to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy for re-election in 2022. The challenge, filed with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, alleges that Greene is constitutionally disqualified from public office under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, on the grounds that she helped facilitate the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

….

Anyone seeking to run for public office in Georgia “shall meet the constitutional and statutory qualifications for the office being sought.” Under Georgia’s candidacy challenge statute, once a challenge is filed, the Secretary of State must request a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge of the Office of State Administrative Hearings to determine whether the candidate is qualified for office. The burden of proof then shifts to the candidate, who must “affirmatively establish [their] eligibility for office.” The challengers intend to issue subpoenas to Greene and take her deposition under oath—something that the U.S. House January 6 Select Committee has not yet done.

Michael Rasbury, who is one of the voters in Greene’s district bringing the challenge said, “I believe in democracy. When I served in the Army, I had to take an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Everything I’ve read says Rep. Greene was involved in the Jan. 6th insurrection that was trying to override everything I believe in – Our Constitution, how we run elections, and how our government is set up. She should not be on the ballot.”

If these legal challenges were to be successful, House Republicans like Greene and Rep. Madison Cawthorn could be disqualified from appearing on a ballot in their respective states.

The lawsuit is a reminder that Greene is responsible to the voters of her district, and the voters have not forgotten about the 1/6 attack or the role that some House Republicans reportedly played in assisting it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene could be on her way to finding out that attempted coups have consequences.