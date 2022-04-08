Donald Trump Jr. Busted Plotting A Coup Months Before 1/6

Newly released texts reveal that Donald Trump Jr. was floating ideas for a coup in November before the election was called for Biden.

CNN got the texts:

In the text, which has not been previously reported, Donald Trump Jr. lays out ideas for keeping his father in power by subverting the Electoral College process, according to the message reviewed by CNN. The text is among records obtained by the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted to Meadows on November 5, adding later in the same missive: “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

Trump Jr. suggested filing multiple lawsuits, forcing swing states to hold recounts to block certification of their results, appointing slates of fake electors, and throwing the election back to the House where they could vote to reinstall Trump.

As I wrote concerning the news that Trump’s campaign might have been communicating with right-wing extremists before the Capitol attack, the coup plot appears to have been planned over the course of months.

The Donald Trump Jr. texts show that Trump, his family, and his allies were plotting to steal the election before Biden was declared the winner. Donald Trump Jr., just like his father, thought that the presidency could be used to overturn a democratic election.

Donald Trump Jr. could have been much more deeply involved in the coup than has ever been reported.

The Trumps were planning on overturning an election before all the votes were counted.

