President Biden Essentially Just Declared War On The NRA

Biden declared war on the NRA by calling for an assault weapons ban and other common-sense gun laws.

Video of President Biden:

Biden said:

We need congress to pass universal background checks. Universal background checks. And I know it’s controversial, but I got it done once — ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

I was getting criticized when I first passed this law when I was a senator. And guess what — I was down in southern Delaware, doing a lot of hunting and fishing down there. I was walking up one of the creek beds, and the guy standing there said, you want to take my gun. I said I don’t want to take your gun. You’re telling me I can’t have more than X number of bullets in a — in my gun? And I said, what do you think, the deer you’re hunting wear Kevlar vests? What the hell do you need 20 bullets for? You must be a hell of a terrible shot. I’m serious. Think about it.

Think about the mass shootings. As many as 100 rounds. A weapon of war. There’s nothing do with recreation. Outright ban on the sale and possession of unserialized guns. Eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. The only outfit — they’re the only outfit in the country that is immune. Imagine had the tobacco industry been immune to being sued. Come on.

The NRA, which is not an advocacy group for gun owners, but the lobbying arm of the gun industry, has painted the gun issue as an extreme of two choices. Either everyone gets as many guns as they want, or no one gets any guns at all.

The truth is in the middle. Democrats aren’t taking anyone’s guns unless they are a criminal, but Democrats do want to take steps to make it more difficult for mass shooters to kill as many people as they can as quickly as possible.

Biden’s remarks were basically a declaration of war on the failing NRA, but it will take the Senate growing some courage to pass lifesaving legislation.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: