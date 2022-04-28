Rep. Jamie Raskin Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene On The House Floor For Being A Putin Cheerleader

1/6 Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene a Putin cheerleader on the House floor.

Video:

Raskin: All of these efforts to distract us are meant to cover up the very clear pro-Russian and pro-Putin faction… The gentlelady from Georgia.. followed Trump’s sickening appeasement of Putin and blamed Ukraine. She said “you see, Ukraine just kept poking the bear” pic.twitter.com/FrlxzjA7kD — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2022

Raskin said during the House debate over expanding President Biden’s authority to arm Ukraine:

All of these efforts to distract us from the issue at hand are meant to cover up the very clear pro-Russia and pro-Putin faction at the heart of their side of the aisle.

Last month, in March of this year, the very distinguished gentlelady from Georgia on a radio show called The Voice of Rural America, and she followed Donald Trump’s sickening appeasement of Vladimir Putin and blamed Ukraine for the situation.

She said, “You see, Ukraine just kept poking the bear, and poking the bear, which is Russia, and Russia invaded. There’s no win for Ukraine here. Russia is successful in this invasion.”

We have members of Congress who are cheerleaders for Vladimir Putin and are voices of nothing but defeatism, fatalism, and pessimism for democracy in Europe, so they try to distract us with a lot of phony rhetoric about other issues.

This is not the first time that Raskin has called out Marjorie Taylor Greene for being a supporter of Putin on the House floor. Greene made the mistake of trying to heckle Raskin in April, and it did not go well.

Rep. Raskin has been one of the more outspoken House members about the Putin cheerleaders on the Republican side of the aisle. Raskin was correct all of the GOP culture war rhetoric is a distraction as they try to hide their true motives and intentions from the American people.

