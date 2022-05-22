Dan Rather Makes The Perfect Argument For Why Fox Is Not News

Legendary journalist Dan Rather called out the insider game of Rupert Murdoch’s network and showed why Fox is not news.

Dan Rather Explains Why Fox Is A Political Operation

Rather wrote on his Substack:

Needless to say, if a reporter at a news organization other than Fox supported a candidate with half as much complicity as Hannity did Dr. Oz, it would be grounds for immediate termination. Not surprisingly, at Fox News, Hannity’s actions don’t even earn a slap on the wrist.

….

Since its founding, Fox News has always occupied a murky place between journalism and propagandist “entertainment.” On the one hand, it does employ some real reporters. Some of Fox’s work can be considered news, albeit often filtered through an ideological lens.

….

The steady stream of hatred, racism, and vitriol emanating from Fox News deserves all the attention it receives. But just as insidious is this inside game and what it says about a media outlet that is a functional arm of the Party of Trump.

Fox Is Using Journalism As A Cover

Fox is using journalism as a cover for its political operation. Fox disguises itself as news and never discloses the fact that many of its high-profile employees are assisting elected officials and campaigns.

In journalism, such activities would be grounds for firing. Since Fox isn’t journalism, advising candidates and elected officials behind the backs of viewers is part of the job description.

Dan Rather was right. Fox News is not journalism, and it is also incredibly dangerous to the nation’s democratic institutions. Journalism as a profession needs to stop being afraid of the Fox fraud and call them out for what they are.

Fox is a political operation that is spreading propaganda by pretending to be news.