Sean Hannity’s Texts Rip The News Mask Off Of Fox News

Sean Hannity’s texts are written proof that Fox News is not a news network and needs to stop being treated like one.

The 1/6 Committee released several damning texts from Sean Hannity to the Trump White House:

“We can’t lose the entire WH counsels office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6 th. [sic] He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen.”

Similarly, on January 5, the night before the violent riot, you sent and received a stream of texts. You wrote: “Im very worried about the next 48 hours.”

Also, on the evening of January 5, you texted Mr. Meadows: “Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave.”

Fox News Is Not A News Network

Rachel Maddow isn’t acting as an advisor to the Biden White House. Joy Reid isn’t giving White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain political guidance. Chri Cuomo at CNN was participating in his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s intimidation and smear campaign against his accuses, and CNN rightly fired him.

News organization employees do not act as political advisors to elected officials, and they report the news or offer commentary and analysis. They don’t act as a shadow adviser and then use their platform to push the agenda that they are working on behind closed doors.

Sean Hannity lied to his audience.

Fox News is built on a lie.

Fox has gone from a conservative news network in the 1990s to a right-wing political organization that happens to employ a few journalists to keep up the news facade.

Fox News is not news, and it is time for the media and political establishments to stop treating them like they are.