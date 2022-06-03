Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Legislation Allowing Voters To Carry Guns At Polls

When was the last time an ultra alpha male MAGA voter was intimidated into voting for Hillary or Bernie? ‘Hard to tell because even theoretical physicists have a tough time pinpointing when something never happened. And yet Matt Gaetz, being the forward thinker that he is, believes it would be prudent to pass a law allowing every [white] American to arm themselves while standing in line to vote. No one would intimidate someone protecting their vote with a Glock.

According to The Hill:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Thursday said he supports voters arming themselves when headed to the polls in an effort to protect against intimidation.

“I sort of like [Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas] Massie’s legislation that maybe everyone who’s a voter or on their way to vote ought to have the opportunity to carry a firearm to ensure that they’re not subject to any intimidation,” Gaetz said.

Right.

Welcome to MAGA America. It used to be that Congress, being the august body that it was, would hold hearings, and call experts and the public to testify as to why Congress should change the law or enact new legislation, using examples, data, graphs, evidence, all that. Good times.

This is the unserious MAGA America where a man like Gaetz is practically winking with a sly smile as he talks about arming Americans to “prevent” intimidation, envisioning AR-15 carrying MAGAs who are at a polling station to “vote” (they’ve already voted), staring down black and brown families attempting to vote: “You must prove you’re a citizen…” says just another citizen. According to The Hill, this is a very pressing problem:

Roughly a dozen states prohibit guns from being carried at polling sites, including California, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia. On the other hand, five key swing states — Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin — have not enacted bans on firearms at polling places.

One can see how a well-placed, well-armed, not well-regulated, MAGA standing at certain polling places in Atlanta or Phoenix, “waiting in line to vote” (but never getting around to voting) and how that Maga-man might be quite a presence merely asking other voters about whether they should even be there.

Thank god that President Biden has forty years of experience helping him see this coming and will trash that idea faster than Gaetz can Venmo another $350.00 to a “date.”