Putin Puppets Connected As Tucker Carlson Pressured For Clemency For Roger Stone

Tucker Carlson mounted a pressure campaign, including meeting with Jared Kushner to get clemency for Roger Stone.

Via: Rolling Stone from Maggie Haberman’s new book:

During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone, according to the upcoming book Confidence Man.

“Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner to demand clemency for Stone … to prevent him from going to prison,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman writes in book passages reviewed by Rolling Stone. “If Trump failed to deliver, Carlson made clear, he would press the issue publicly. Kushner was noncommittal, and a few days later Carlson launched what became a monthslong campaign on his friend’s behalf.”

Roger Stone was in the thick of Russia’s 2016 interference campaign for Trump. Tucker Carlson has been a Putin propagandist on Fox News for years, so it is not surprising that Carlson would lobby to try to keep his Putin pal Roger Stone out of prison.

As he was plotting a coup against the United States government, Trump did pardon Roger Stone.

Stone ended up being a go-between for the White House and the militias that attacked the Capitol on 1/6.

The relationship between the Putin puppets in Trump’s orbit that influence the former president has come into focus.

Tucker Carlson likes to play the detached outsider on TV, but the reality is that the wealthy heir is a central resident of the MAGA swamp.