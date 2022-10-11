Doug Mastriano Agrees that He Must Pick the Secretary of State for Trump to Win In 2024

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Over the weekend, Nevada candidate for Sec. of State Jim Marchant promised that he and his fellow GOP nominees, if elected next month, would reinstall Donald Trump in the White House in 2024.

“We’re gonna fix the whole country and President Trump is gonna be president again.”

The word “fix” becomes operative in that sentence. This type of MAGA always insist they’ll provide “safe and secure” elections but then simply presume that means their guy Trump wins. We all know what is going on here, and that includes Pennsylvanian gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who, in a talk with Dick Morris, said that the key to Trump winning back the White House rides on whether Mastriano picks the secretary of state. From Media Matters:

DICK MORRIS (HOST): People are always asking me, can Trump come back in ’24, and I wrote this book saying that he can. But he has to win the governorship in Pennsylvania. So I don’t care if you live in Pennsylvania or on the moon. This is the guy you need to support because he’s the key to unlocking honest elections in the swing state. Thanks for coming on, Doug. DOUG MASTRIANO: I get to appoint the secretary of state, and the road to 2024 goes straight through Pennsylvania, as you wrote in your book. So thank you for having me on as well. Not a lot of nuance there. Mastriano gets to pick the person who counts the ballots and certifies the election, and it goes through Pennsylvania, as he said. One would have to ignore the entire context of 2020-2022 not to understand what’s happening here. The MAGAs are more than willing to abandon all pretense of true legitimate elections if necessary as an increasingly minority party. The good news is that in a lot of elections over the past year, from Alaska to Kansas, even in Boise ID (School District), we’ve seen the public consistently reject the ultra-MAGA agenda at surprisingly high voting levels. Whereas the assumption was that “Roevember” would energize people to get out to the polls, it might be the threat posed by people like Mastriano that is the bigger motivating factor, and rightly so. We don’t want to live in a country where the person someone like Mastriano picks as secretary of state determines the national presidential election.