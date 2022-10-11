Doug Mastriano Agrees that He Must Pick the Secretary of State for Trump to Win In 2024

Over the weekend, Nevada candidate for Sec. of State Jim Marchant promised that he and his fellow GOP nominees, if elected next month, would reinstall Donald Trump in the White House in 2024.
“We’re gonna fix the whole country and President Trump is gonna be president again.”
The word “fix” becomes operative in that sentence. This type of MAGA always insist they’ll provide “safe and secure” elections but then simply presume that means their guy Trump wins. We all know what is going on here, and that includes Pennsylvanian gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who, in a talk with Dick Morris, said that the key to Trump winning back the White House rides on whether Mastriano picks the secretary of state. From Media Matters:
