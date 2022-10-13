Secret Service Anticipated Violence Before March to Capitol

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Adam Schiff from California presented new evidence as proof that the Secret Service anticipated the violence at the Capitol well before January 6th and on the morning of January 6th.

Schiff introduced an email proving that the Secret Service was aware of the plan to attack the Capitol and had the evidence as far back as December 24. On December 31st, the Secret Service presented rhetoric on the net that captured social media messages which included “We are the storm,” and “1776 rhetoric.” You will, of course, recall that Lauren Boebert declared January 6th was “1776” as just an interesting aside.

newly obtained Secret Service emails pic.twitter.com/jKuilrBo9k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2022

Schiff also presented communications between the Secret Service, which said it felt like the calm before the storm. And that members of the USS noticed that certain rally-goers were not going into the Elipse (large crowds), and they deduced that the crowd outside the Elipse was armed. Again, the USS knew the crowds had weapons.

Schiff: "The documents we obtained from the Secret Service make clear that the crowd outside the magnetometers was armed, and the agents knew it." pic.twitter.com/wO53CCak1y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2022

On January 5th, the USS was aware of new chatter regarding threats to Pence. They knew that many planned on storming the Capitol and harming Pence and members of Congress “if they don’t do the right thing.”

"Our 'lawmakers' in Congress can leave one of two ways: 1. in a bodybag. 2. after rightfully certifying Trump the winner." pic.twitter.com/duG64IlJS6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2022

On that night (January 5th) Trump could tell that his supporters were riled up and thus susceptible to suggestions that Trump might make regarding threats to Pence. The USS also knew of the danger.

The Committee caught Secret Service members lying in their statements:

Schiff says that testimony from certain White House and Secret Service witnesses about them not knowing about violent threats against protectees on January 6 is "not credible" pic.twitter.com/lN4oIqbPP6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2022

And again, proof that the USS knew that Pence was in danger on January 6th.

a newly obtained Secret Service text from January 6 warns of threats against Pence pic.twitter.com/FgQCbt5xEX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2022

This new evidence is devastating to the Secret Service, and we also know that most of the communications between agents were erased or destroyed. This evidence is tragic and new to this hearing.