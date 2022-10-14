Disaster For Republicans As Judge Dismisses Lying To The FBI Count Because John Durham Failed To Bring Evidence

Facebook

The last remaining case brought by special counsel John Durham has turned into a disaster for Trump and the GOP as the judge has dismissed the count that the defendant lied to the FBI.

The judge ruled:

MORE: Judge Trenga ruled counts 2-5 in Special Counsel Durham’s indictment against Igor Danchenko WILL be submitted to the jury re: lying to the FBI about an anonymous phone call from a person he believed to be Sergei Millian, which provided info appearing in the Steele dossier. — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) October 14, 2022

The case has been a trainwreck that involved John Durham fighting with his own key witness. The case against Igor Danchenko was supposed to prove that Democrats and the FBI were behind the investigation into Trump’s Russia connections. Durham is trying to vindicate Trump and prove that the Russia investigation was a politically motivated conspiracy, but Trump’s special counsel continues to step on the rake and smack himself in the face to use a non-legal term.

The John Durham fiasco which is one of the last Trump stains on the federal government is drawing to a close. Durham has charged no one else, so this last trial is it.

The trial also happens to be blowing up in the faces of Trump, Durham, and the Republican Party in the most hilarious ways possible in a courtroom.

John Durham’s investigation and prosecution have ended up just like Trump’s businesses. It’s a total bust.