Biden Just Destroyed Marjorie Taylor Greene And Ted Cruz

President Biden called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Ted Cruz for their student loan forgiveness hypocrisy and said, “Who in the hell do they think they are?”

Biden said:

I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republicans, officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven. And who now are attacking me for helping working-class and middle-class Americans. My team at the white house posted a video of this, folks, online. You should check it out.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, she and her husband got over $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP loan. She said, It’s completely unfair for us to forgive student loans for working and middle-class Americans.

Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida said our plan was reckless. Guess how much he got in that program forgiven? $2,300,000. This is not a joke. You can’t make this stuff up.

Republican governors wrote me a letter saying this relief only helps the elite few. You all know who are the elite few. I knew you were really especially but you’re the elite few. I’m serious.

Ted Cruz, the great senator from Texas, he said it’s for slackers, quote slackers who don’t deserve relief. Who in the hell do they think they are?

President Biden isn’t taking anything from people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz. Biden has the world’s biggest bully pulpit and he is using it.

If people like Rep. Greene think that they are going to get an easy ride if Republicans take back the House, they are mistaken.

President Biden is giving Greene, Cruz, and others a taste of what they can expect if Republicans take control of all or part of Congress.