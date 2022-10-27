Dinesh D’Souza Whose 2000 Mules Lie Fuels Election Denial Falls For Parody News Website

Facebook

Election denial propagandist Dinesh D’Souza fell for a parody news website and demonstrated his fragile grip on reality.

Aaron Blake tweeted:

Dinesh D'Souza, who wants you believe he's uncovered massive voter fraud (he hasn't), falls for a parody of a news website. pic.twitter.com/4C2ONpx66K — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 27, 2022

A big tipoff for D’Souza should have been that The Pacific’s Twitter bio touts ‘journalism unbound by truth.’

In other words, this is satire like The Onion, so please don’t take us seriously because we aren’t real news.

D’Souza pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in 2014 and was pardoned by Trump in 2018. D’Souza is such a serial misinformer that even Fox News and Newsmax won’t touch his conspiracy propaganda.

However, Republican election deniers who are running for office all across the country tout his widely debunked film 2000 Mules as evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

D’Souza’s claim of ballot fraud has been widely debunked.

There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Donald Trump legitimately lost to President Biden, and the fact that the mastermind of the conspiracy theory that the Republicans use as “proof” fell for a satire of a news website is the perfect illustration of how far over the edge of sanity the right has gone.