Break In Of Nancy Pelosi’s Home Was Reportedly An Assassination Attempt

The intruder who broke into the home of Speaker Pelosi targeted her house and was looking for her.

CNN reported that the intruder was looking for Nancy Pelosi:

The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was in search for the Speaker of the House, a source tells @jamiegangel. The intruder confronted the Speaker’s husband in their San Francisco home shouting “where is Nancy, where is Nancy?,” according to the source. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) October 28, 2022

The AP confirmed the CNN report, “The intruder who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, ‘Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?’ according to a person briefed on the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.”

Fox News tried to pass the attack off as a random crime initially, but the assault was not random.

The ‘where’s Nancy’ line should sound familiar because it was the same thing that terrorists said on 1/6 as they breached the Capitol and searched for the Speaker of the House.

The attack at the Pelosi home was an assassination attempt against the Speaker of the House.

Republicans were demanding security for conservative Supreme Court justices because protesters were standing near their houses. Yet, somehow, the third highest-ranking official in the United States government has a home that can be breached by a hammer-wielding attacker.

Trump and his party have incited this type of hatred and violence, as the American people can now see what is really on the line when they go to the polls in less than two weeks.