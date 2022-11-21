Manhattan DA Revives Criminal Investigation Into Trump Hush Money Payments

Facebook

The Manhattan DA has resumed the criminal investigation into the hush money payments that Trump made to Stormy Daniels.

The New York Times reported:

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has moved to jump-start its criminal investigation into Donald J. Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter, seeking to breathe new life into an inquiry that once seemed to have reached a dead end.

Under the new district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, the prosecutors have returned to the long-running investigation’s original focus: a hush-money payment to a porn star who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump.

…

To help build the hush-money case, prosecutors are revisiting another strategy that has yet to work: pressuring a top Trump lieutenant, Allen H. Weisselberg, to cooperate.

Prosecutors are considering new charges against Weisselberg to pressure him into cooperating in a case against Trump. If prosecutors can get Trump’s former CFO, then they would have an airtight case against the former president.

Weisselberg has so far been Trump’s firewall and the only person that is keeping the former president from being prosecuted in Manhattan.

Trump is down to his last lines of defense. To say that he faces potential criminal charges at all levels of government might be understating the degree of his legal jeopardy.

Donald Trump has gotten away with crimes for his entire professional life, but with his third presidential campaign failing, it looks like the bill might finally be coming due for a lifetime of criminality.