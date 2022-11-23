DOJ Criminal Prosecutors Want To Talk To Mike Pence About 1/6

Facebook

Prosecutors investigating the 1/6 attack want to speak to Mike Pence as a witness in their investigation of Trump’s attempted coup.

The New York Times reported:

The Justice Department is seeking to question former Vice President Mike Pence as a witness in connection with its criminal investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Pence, according to people familiar with his thinking, is open to considering the request, recognizing that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation is different from the inquiry by the House Jan. 6 committee, whose overtures he has flatly rejected.

There are already warnings that even if Pence does want to testify or is subpoenaed, Trump will attempt to invoke executive privilege to slow down or block Pence’s potential testimony.

Pence suggesting that he is open to the idea of testifying also has political ramifications. Mike Pence is running for the Republican presidential nomination along with Donald Trump in 2024.

The former vice president would politically benefit from Trump being knocked out of the Republican presidential primary with a criminal indictment.

Mike Pence may slow walk it and pretend like he is trying to be loyal to Trump, but he stands to benefit if Trump goes down.

It would be fitting if Trump ends up criminally charge because the vice president whom he treated like a stooge tells all to the Department of Justice.