Dr. Dre gets Marjorie Taylor Greene busted for copyright infringement

Marjorie Taylor Greene used Dr. Dre’s Still Dre as the soundtrack to one of her propaganda videos, but Dre stopped it by filing a copyright claim against the Georgia congresswoman.

Dr. Dre told TMZ when he found out about the video, “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.” So, yeah … he ain’t a fan of her collab here in the slightest.”

Dre apparently did do something, because this is what Greene’s video looked like on Twitter:

It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/NoCNg3ujAT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2023

Greene didn’t license the music, so her video was pulled down for copyright infringement.

Rep. Greene told TMZ, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.” She added that she has been locked out of her Twitter account for copyright infringement.

It is ironic that Greene made a video touting her power and how she got McCarthy elected speaker only to see what real power looks like as Dre got her locked out of her Twitter account.

If Greene hasn’t gotten access to her account back, she will, but the lesson is clear. Don’t mess with Dr. Dre, and definitely do not use his music without permission.