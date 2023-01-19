Biden Just Burst The Media’s Classified Docs Scandal Bubble

Facebook

The media really wants President Biden’s handling of classified documents to become a scandal, but Biden’s response on Thursday was a strong and definitive statement.

Video:

Biden definitively shoots down the classified docs story, " We're fully cooperating in looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you're going to find there's nothing there…It's exactly what we're doing. There's no there there." pic.twitter.com/muwBSvtCtB — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 19, 2023

Biden said, “As we found — a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the archives and justice department. We’re fully cooperating in looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there.”

The White House knows that they are going to have to keep answering this question over and over again until the special counsel clears Biden, which is what is likely to happen.

The media wants to get into bothsidesism about Biden and Trump on classified documents. They are nearly drooling for the chance to trot out their 2024 horserace-style coverage of the story.

The issue is that both sides aren’t the same. Trump is still inventing excuses for why he had classified documents in his possession. Biden doesn’t have to play these games because he followed the law.

This story appears to be much bigger with certain cable networks, the Republican Party, and the DC media who need something to talk about during a very slow week.

President Biden’s definitive statement is a quick way to shut down a story playing bigger on cable news than in the heartland.