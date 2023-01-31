The End Is Near For George Santos As He Steps Down From Committees

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) stepping down from committees is a sign that his legal problems are growing, and his time in Congress could end soon.

The AP reported:



Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, a move that comes amid a host of ethics issues and a day after he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Rep. Santos isn’t stepping down from his committee assignments because of a House ethics investigation, or campaign finance violations.

There are ongoing criminal investigations into where George Santos got his money, and how hundreds of thousands of dollars of funds ended up in his congressional campaign from mysterious sources.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

House Republicans are overjoyed, because they want to keep Rep. Santos’s vote, but they also want to make him disappear.

It doesn’t matter if Santos is serving on committees or not. The story isn’t going to disappear as long he remains in the House.

House Republicans and George Santos are joined at the hip. Santos is going to be the face of the Democratic campaign to take back the House in 2024.

George Santos can’t hide from the law, and House Republicans can’t hide Rep. Santos in Congress.