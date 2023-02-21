Georgia Special Grand Juror Seems To Hint At Trump Indictment Recommendation

Facebook

The foreperson of the special grand jury investigating Trump election meddling in Georgia said that multiple indictments were recommended to the Fulton County District Attorney, and there would be no surprises.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

“It’s not a short list,” north Fulton resident Emily Kohrs said in a wide-ranging interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday afternoon.

Kohrs declined to disclose whom the special grand jury suggested that District Attorney Fani Willis charge, but she said “you’re not going to be shocked.”

“There may be parts of it that you did not expect, but I don’t believe that the season finale will have any major plot twists, you know what I mean?” she added.

Being that Trump was recorded violating Georgia law, and the special grand jury already rejected his claim that there was massive fraud that led to the election being stolen from him, it would be a bigger surprise if the former president was not indicted.

Until the district attorney makes her decision and the indictments are made public, it is impossible to know with certainty who could be indicted, but the fact that the list of persons who were recommended for indictment is not short increases the possibility that one of the individuals will be Donald Trump.

Before the classified documents investigation, the case in Georgia was viewed by many experts as posing the greatest legal jeopardy for Trump. After all, he was recorded asking the Georgia Secretary of State to find him the votes necessary to overturn the election.

The Georgia investigation is winding down, and there has still been no indication that Trump will not be indicted.