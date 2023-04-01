Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Biden Prosecuted For Trump’s Indictment

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for the prosecution of President Biden in response to the indictment of former president Trump.

Greene tweeted:

Impeach Biden. He’s given us every reason and the family banking records and more are giving us receipts. But now that the gloves are off.. Prosecute any and all crimes. Enough of this witch hunt bullshit. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 30, 2023

It has been a crazy couple of days in the news, but this tweet by Rep. Greene is worth looking at, not for her call to prosecute Biden, but for how she and many other Republicans view the justice system and American politics.

Rep. Greene seems to want President Biden prosecuted because it would even the score with Trump. It is irrelevant that President Biden has not committed crimes. He must be prosecuted because Trump was indicted.

In the view of Rep. Greene, the justice system isn’t about upholding the rule of law. The justice system in the United States exists to target political enemies and exact revenge for allies who will be potentially held responsible for wrongdoing.

Unlike the mountain of evidence that has been collected against Donald Trump in Manhattan, there is no evidence of wrongdoing in any area by President Biden.

For Republicans like Rep. Greene, the justice system isn’t about facts or the law. It is a tool that is used to attack political enemies, as everything that Republicans are accusing Democrats of doing in the Trump case is a projection of what they would like to do to Democrats and other political enemies.