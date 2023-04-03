The Truth Slips Out As Trump Lawyers Oppose Airing Arraignment On TV

Facebook

Trump and his allies claim that the criminal indictment in Manhattan is a good thing for him, but attorneys oppose airing his arraignment on television.

CNN reported:

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump told a New York judge on Monday that they oppose the request by media outlets to broadcast Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

“We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” the Trump team said in a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchant.

The indictment and arraignment are so great for Trump that he wants to make sure that Americans can’t watch it live on television. The behavior of Trump in court does not match up with what he is saying in public.

Trump and his team appear to know that the indictment is very bad for him. If they thought that showing the indictment on television was helpful to his presidential campaign, they would be siding with the media organizations who are asking the judge to let the cameras in on Tuesday.

The fact that they are trying to keep the cameras out tells everyone everything that they need to know about how they really think this indictment plays with the American people in their opposition to allowing the arraignment to be televised.