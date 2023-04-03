Tiny Crowd Shows Up To Support Trump As He Leaves Florida To Surrender

The crowd lining the road along Trump’s route to the airport could be charitably described as underwhelming.
Here is the Fox News overhead shot of lined up to see Trump:
Feels like I’m listening to commentary on a parade pic.twitter.com/spC0uY5rqd
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2023
The view from Trump’s motorcade:
From the Trump motorcade. pic.twitter.com/dgILJU8qGC
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 3, 2023
They appeared to be trying to make up for the lack of people with lots and lots of flags. Fox News pointed out that Trump brought out a box of hats to those who were protesting for him outside of Mar-a-Lago, which is not a great point to bring up because there were so few people that Trump only needed to go down to the basement at his club and grab a single box of hats and that was enough for everybody.
Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan are all hoping that the crowds show up for Trump after he is arraigned and that his primetime episode of Cops disguised as a speech on his arraignment will get the bodies out into the streets, but I am starting to think that is not going to happen.
Donald Trump couldn’t even get a crowd to show up to send him off to the airport outside of the regular cultist types who let’s face it, were probably already there.
I have seen bigger crowds send high school basketball and football teams off to states.
4/2 isn’t 1/6 and the insurrectionists aren’t coming to help Trump.
Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association