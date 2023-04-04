Marjorie Taylor Greene Booed And Told To Get Out Of New York

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene arrived for her protest in support of Trump and was greeted by whistles, boos and told to get out of New York.

Video:

There go the Marge whistles. pic.twitter.com/4Z2w6NFtMZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2023

As soon as Greene got out of the car, she was booed and greeted by being told to get out of New York.

Greene tried to give her speech with a bullhorn:

Marge gives her speech. pic.twitter.com/K5FHcSsZiZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2023

Notice that there were more reporters around than actual supporters. In fact, Greene was booed and there were scant cheers for her.

Greene responded to her dud of a protest by claiming that she was assaulted with whistles:

2. Here is the text alert sent out calling in the thugs to assault me.

Text alerts cost money and this is proof it is funded. pic.twitter.com/Hd2Sh92Xm3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2023

If Greene was expecting a big crowd of supporters, she didn’t get it. However, the real point of the Georgia congresswoman’s stunt seems to have been to generate as much publicity for herself as possible.

Rep. Greene is constantly trying to get people arrested for blowing whistles. It really bothers her when people assert their First Amendment right not to have to listen to extremist propaganda in public places.

The massive amount of support that she and others were expecting for Trump in New York has not materialized.

The arraignment is a circus but as ABC News reported many of the people gathered outside of Trump Tower aren’t Trump supporters, but tourists:

ABC News reports that most of the people outside of Trump Tower are tourists, not Trump supporters. One 10 year-old girl told ABC News that Trump is a mean man and she wants him to go to jail. pic.twitter.com/6ZYLRlxSSj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 4, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene was pretty much booed out of New York City, and if she ever turns up in your neighborhood, blow a whistle and she will flee.

