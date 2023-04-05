As Jack Smith Closes In, Trump Demands Republicans Defund The FBI And DOJ

Facebook

After Trump lost his bid to keep Mike Pence and key aides from testifying, he is now calling on Republicans in Congress to defund the FBI and DOJ.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES. THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!”

Translation: Trump wants the FBI and DOJ to be defunded until the Special Counsel investigation is dropped.

In a broader context, as president, Trump routinely suggested cutting funding to law enforcement in his budgets, so wanting to starve those who protect and serve of funding is nothing new.

It is who Trump wants to be defunded right now that makes his motives obvious.

Republicans can’t unilaterally defund the FBI and DOJ. It is unlikely that such a move could make it out of the House, where Republicans hold a slim four-seat majority.

Donald Trump is losing on all fronts. The former president is correct to be worried about what Special Counsel Jack Smith is doing because the DOJ probe is moving fast, and more criminal charges could be coming his way.