Mike Pence Is Finally Going Testify As Trump’s Problems Grow

Mike Pence has dropped his appeal, and he will testify in the 1/6 investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Politico reported:

Mike Pence has decided against appealing a court order requiring him to testify before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

“Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said Wednesday in a statement.

Since there is no executive privilege that can be asserted to block his testimony, Pence is going to finally have to tell Special Counsel Jack Smith what he knows.

Politically, Pence had to put on a show and make it look like he had no other options because he still is dreaming about being President Of The United States someday. Pence is going to try to tell MAGA GOP primary voters that Jack Smith made him testify, but the truth is that Pence realized that he would lose any future appeals, so he threw in the towel and agreed to talk.

With each passing day, the news keeps getting worse for Trump. It is easy to see why Trump wants the DOJ defunded. He needs to come up with something to stop Jack Smith.