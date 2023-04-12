Stephen Colbert Destroys The Right With Bud Light Protest Parody

Facebook

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert parodied the right’s Bud Light protest with a commercial for Shaft Beer.

Video:

The commercial makes its pitch that the right should drink a Shaft, “Tired of woke beer that blurs gender lines wanna drink the beer that you were assigned at birth then reach for Shaft Beer. The only brew that comes in a can shaped like a penis, so you know just who it’s for. Pop one open and put it in your mouth. Shaft harkens back to a golden time when men knew how to do mad stuff like grab assing in the shower so tug on a shaft today and if you want less beer try Shaft Light it’s the same beer but in a can the size of Kid Rock’s penis.”

Conservative men have to make up for their small….minds by hating others. Why are conservatives so obsessed with trans people? Does it really impact their lives if a person in a beer commercial is trans?

Republican politics and modern American conservatism are fueled by outrage and fear. All of those conservatives who are running over Bud Light with their trucks or shooting it with their guns are missing the point.

All of these people who are buying Bud Light to destroy it, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price is reaching new highs. Anheuser-Busch doesn’t care what conservatives do with the beer after they’ve bought it. AB still has their money.

Way to go geniuses, you’re making the company that you’re trying to boycott even more money.

The only people getting the shaft are those who are wasting their money on Bud Light as they are being distracted by culture war nonsense.