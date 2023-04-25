Bombshell Tapes Out Ted Cruz Criminally Plotting Coup For Trump

Facebook

Secret recordings reveal that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was working on a coup plot that would have overturned Biden’s 2020 win and kept Trump in the White House.

MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber played the Cruz tapes:

In part one of the tape, Cruz argues for blocking the certification of the election, “I think that the country deserves to have a credible assessment of these claims and what the evidence shows. And the mechanism to try to force that is denying certification on the 6th.”

The second part of the tape revealed that once the certification of the election was blocked, Cruz and the Republicans would have set up a bogus commission to find voter fraud and determine that Donald Trump would be inaugurated for a second term.

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo asks Cruz who would be inaugurated. and he answered, “It would be the results of that commission, and what they find, and if they found credible evidence of fraud that undermines confidence in the electoral results in any given state, they would report on that.”

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman fought unsuccessfully in court to hide his email correspondence with Ted Cruz, so there have been several hints that Sen. Cruz was more deeply involved in the coup plot than he would let on.

If Special Counsel Jack Smith has not been investigating members of Congress for their potential roles in Trump’s coup plot, the Cruz tapes seem like an excellent place to start.

There is evidence on tape of a United States senator participating in a plot to overturn a presidential election. The question now is, what will law enforcement do about it?