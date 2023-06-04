The Jack Smith Grand Jury Is Back And 2 Questions Could Determine Trump’s Fate

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The Jack Smith grand jury investigating Trump’s taking of classified documents returns this week as the investigation faces two key questions.

NBC News reported:

The federal grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents is expected to meet again this coming week in Washington, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation.

….

According to reporting from NBC News and other outlets, prosecutors face two central legal questions: 1) Did Trump wrongfully retain classified documents after he left the White House? 2) Did he later obstruct the government’s efforts to retrieve them?

The return of the grand jury is another signal that Special Counsel Jack Smith is getting closer to an indictment of Donald Trump. The prevailing point of view given the amount of evidence that has been gathered against Trump according to media reports is that the former president is going to be criminally charged.

The two key questions that will determine what Trump is charged with will depend on the degree of evidence that he mishandled classified information and/or obstructed justice.

Trump continues to pretend like it is business as usual as he runs for the 2024 Republican nomination, but his urgency will grow into desperation to get back into the White House if he is federally indicted.