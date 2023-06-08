One Of Jim Jordan’s Fake Whistleblowers Has Been Referred To Merrick Garland For Lying To Congress

Facebook

Garret O’Boyle testified as one of Jim Jordan’s fake whistleblowers, but now he has been referred to Merrick Garland for prosecution because he lied during his testimony.

NBC News reported:

Garret O’Boyle, an FBI agent who was presented in a public hearing by House Republicans as a whistleblower, was suspended by the bureau because internal investigators had concluded that he leaked sensitive investigative information to the right-wing group Project Veritas, according to a bureau official.

House Democrats are now accusing O’Boyle of lying to the committee and are referring the matter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

O’Boyle lied during his testimony before Jim Jordan’s Weaponization Of Government subcommittee and claimed that he had never leaked information, but the real reason for his suspension came out in the testimony of another witness who testified that O’Boyle’s suspension wasn’t political but was due to his leaking of sensitive information.

For those of you keeping score at home, Jim Jordan has now had more of his own witnesses referred for prosecution (1) than any of the targets of his investigations (0).

Just when it seemed impossible that Rep. Jordan’s failed leadership could be any more inept comes the fake whistleblower witness who could be facing criminal charges.

Jim Jordan’s investigation to help Donald Trump has officially backfired and revealed the cynical corruption and overt abuse of power that is his weaponization subcommittee.