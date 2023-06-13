Republicans Are Taking Hostages For Trump As JD Vance Vows To Block DOJ Nominees

Facebook

Sen. JD Vance is vowing to hold DOJ nominees hostage until Merrick Garland stops prosecuting Donald Trump.

Video:

Until Merrick Garland stops using his agency to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, I will hold all DoJ nominees. pic.twitter.com/UVRwi6Ue01 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 13, 2023

Vance said, “I’ve announced today that I will be holding all Department of Justice nominees that Merrick Garland will use if confirmed, not to enforce the law, which is his duty, but clearly to harass his political opponents. I think we have to grind this department to a halt until Merrick Garland promises to do his job and stop going after his political opponents. Donald Trump is just one and the most recent example of the fact that Merrick Garland uses his office for political purposes…Let’s make this department work a little more slowly until Merrick Garland changes course and does his job the right way.”

So what does Vance’s blockade really mean?

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, not much for now:

J.D. Vance's vow to hold DOJ nominees may have limited impact, at least for now

`

Just two nominees could be impacted: Todd Gee, U.S. attorney nominee in MS, and Rosie Hidalgo to serve as director of Office of Violence Against Women in DOJ U.S. Marshal nominees not impacted — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2023

The nation has already reached the phase where Trump’s supporters in Congress are resorting to hostage-taking. Vance’s announcement was more political theater than actual action, but if any DOJ nominee gets blocked by the Senator from Ohio, because he is mad about Trump’s indictment, it will be bad for the country, and national security.

Republicans in Congress can’t do anything to save Trump, so they are putting on a show because they think it will earn them credit with the folks back home.