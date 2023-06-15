Ron Johnson Admits That Republicans Have No Idea If Biden Bribery Tapes Exist

Facebook

Sen. Ron Johnson admitted that Republicans have no idea if the supposed Biden bribery tapes actually exist.

Video:

Question: Do you think the audio tapes exist? And if yes, how to obtain them?

Johnson: We don't know. And Senator Grassley has never said they exist. pic.twitter.com/MYAMwgb1ar — Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2023

Johnson said when asked on Newsmax if the tapes exist, “We don’t know. And Senator Grassley has never said they exist. He just said that there’s an FBI report on a confidential human source in that confidential human says that the person who was talking to said that he taped he recorded 17 times 15 times twice with Joe Biden, but we don’t know.”

Republicans don’t know if the evidence of their smear against President Biden exists, but that is not stopping some of them from calling for his impeachment. Johnson has been going on different conservative media and trying to pump the brakes on the existence of this evidence because he appears to know that if there is no evidence, this is going to backfire on Republicans during the 2024 election.

Republicans have no evidence, but that isn’t about to stop them from pressing forward as they are trying to find a Biden scandal that they can use to help Donald Trump in his bid to return to the White House.