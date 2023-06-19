Bret Baier Humiliates Trump On Fox

Facebook

When Trump talked about hiring the best people, Fox News’s Bret Baier ran through a list of former Trump administration officials who have disavowed him, or who Trump has trashed.

Video:

Baier ran with Trump’s best people claim, and said:

Your vice president Mike Pence is running against you. Your Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you. You mentioned National Security Adviser John Bolton he’s not supporting you either. You mentioned attorney general Bill Barr. He says you shouldn’t be president again. He calls you the consummate narcissist and troubled man. You recently called Barr a gutless pig. your second defense secretary is not supporting you. He called you irresponsible this week, and you called your White House chief of staff John Kelly weak ineffective and born with a very small brain you called your acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney a born loser.

You called your first Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dumb as a rock and your first defense secretary James Mattis the world’s most overrated general you called your White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany milquetoast and multiple times you’ve referred to your transportation secretary Elaine Chao as Mitch McConnell’s China loving wife so why did you hire all of them in the first place?

The interview itself was a fiasco where Trump incriminated himself multiple times. Trump has been complaining about Fox News non-stop, as he expects them to still be his state-run media. On the subject of the classified documents, Baier tried to be Charmin soft with Trump, but the network has been pushing Ron DeSantis hard, and the message that they sent to their viewers was not exactly subtle.

Fox News would be fine if their viewers supported a different Republican presidential candidate in 2024.