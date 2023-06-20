Jamie Raskin Calls On House GOP To Investigate Jared Kushner After Hunter Biden Plea

Facebook

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called on Republicans to investigate Jared Kushner’s Saudi billions now that Hunter Biden has reached a plea deal with the DOJ.

Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

The U.S. Attorney for Delaware, appointed by former President Trump and kept on by President Biden, has investigated and now criminally charged the son of the sitting President with two misdemeanor tax counts and a firearms count. This development reflects the Justice Department’s continued institutional independence in following the evidence of actual crimes and enforcing the rule of law even in the face of constant criticism and heckling by my GOP colleagues who think that the system of justice should only follow their partisan wishes.

Oversight Committee Republicans have advanced debunked conspiracy theories about President Biden and are now, again, wailing about the work of a Trump appointed U.S. Attorney. Meanwhile, our colleagues have refused to investigate Jared Kushner and Donald Trump’s receipt of billions of dollars from autocratic regimes after handing them a string of outrageous policy favors and concessions.

Rep, Raskin was correct. Republicans would rather run around and chase baseless conspiracy theories about the Bidens than investigate how Jared Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudis, and Trump was taking money from foreign governments through his businesses while he was president.

House Republicans don’t care about real corruption. They are only concerned with finding something that they can use to try to smear Joe Biden to hopefully help Trump during the 2024 election.

The Oversight Committee Republicans should be investigating problems in the government, but actual oversight has been sacrificed so that people like Rep. Comer can chase conspiracy theories.

Republicans are attacking a Republican US Attorney who investigated Hunter Biden for years because they didn’t get the outcome that they wanted. The Justice Department is showing its independence, as Republicans are left complaining because they didn’t get the help Trump needed for the next presidential election.