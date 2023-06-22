Biden To Barnstorm The Nation Promoting His Manufacturing Boom

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden and his administration have launched the second installment of the Investing in America tour, which will run from June 26 through July 15, coinciding with the Fourth of July Congressional Recess. The tour will highlight how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is driving a manufacturing and clean energy boom, rebuilding America’s infrastructure, lowering costs, and creating good-paying jobs.

Biden’s infrastructure investments have caused a manufacturing construction boom nationwide.

Throughout the three-week tour, President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Cabinet members, and Senior Administration Officials will travel to communities benefitting from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. This includes communities seeing new manufacturing and clean energy investments spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act, new infrastructure projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, small businesses and families saving money on high-speed internet as a result of the American Rescue Plan, and more.

The Investing in America tour will visit over twenty states, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawai’i, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Vermont, and more.

The White House has also launched a new website, Invest.gov, where Americans can see the historic levels of public and private sector investments going to their communities, spurred by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Manufacturing and manufacturing jobs have surged in the country thanks to Biden’s vision of investing in America.

This Investing in America tour is an opportunity for President Biden and his administration to showcase the positive impact of their economic agenda on communities across the country. By investing in infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy, and small businesses, President Biden hopes to create jobs and opportunity in every corner of the country.