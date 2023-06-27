Obama Hails Supreme Court Ruling in Moore v. Harper As A Resounding Rejection Of The Far-Right

Facebook

Former President Barack Obama said that the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s threat to undermine our system of checks and balances.

Obama said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Today the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of North Carolina voters in Moore v. Harper. They rejected the fringe independent state legislature theory that threatened to upend our democracy and dismantle our system of checks and balances by giving state legislatures near-total control of federal election laws.



This ruling is a resounding rejection of the far-right theory that has been peddled by election deniers and extremists seeking to undermine our democracy. And it makes clear that courts can continue defending voters’ rights—in North Carolina and in every state. Thanks to National Redistricting Foundation and Eric Holder for helping make this happen.

The far-right theory was nothing more than a thinly-veiled attempt to deny certain citizens the power to determine elections. The state legislature sought to ensure that only a privileged few had a voice in our democracy. It was a blatant attack on our fundamental rights as Americans, and thankfully, the Court saw through this sham.

This ruling is nothing short of a resounding rejection of the far-right agenda that has been promulgated by election deniers and other extremists who are willing to do anything to undermine our democracy. The threat is far from over, but the Trump effort to neuter the courts has been halted.