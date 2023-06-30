Chuck Schumer Rips Conservative Justices For Killing Student Loan Relief While Taking Gifts From Billionaires

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called out conservative Supreme Court Justices for taking gifts from billionaires while killing student loan relief.

Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



This disappointing and cruel ruling shows the callousness of the MAGA Republican-controlled Supreme Court. The hypocrisy is clear: as justices accept lavish, six-figure gifts, they don’t dare to help Americans saddled with student loan debt, instead siding with the powerful, big-monied interests.

The fight will not end here. The Biden administration has remaining legal routes to provide broad-based student debt cancellation. With the pause on student loan payments set to expire in weeks, I call upon the administration to do everything in its power to deliver for millions of working- and middle-class Americans struggling with student loan debt.

There are routes open to President Biden. The first thing that he should do is extend the repayment pause.

It would be very smart for the administration to pause all repayments through the 2024 election. If Biden gets elected, and Democrats control all of Congress, they could pass a broad student loan forgiveness plan that would give borrowers the relief that they need, while boosting the economy.

If student loan borrowers had enough money to buy off a couple of conservative Supreme Court justices with luxury vacations, this ruling might have gone differently.

Majority Leader Schumer was right to call out the conservative majority’s hypocrisy, and now it is up to Democrats to figure out a way to help people who don’t vacation with Supreme Court justices.