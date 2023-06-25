Pelosi Blasts Justices Alito And Thomas While Calling For SCOTUS Term Limits

Facebook

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blasted Justices Alito and Thomas while calling for Supreme Court term limits.

Video:

Pelosi said when asked by MSNBC’s Jen Psaki about the ethics scandal on the Supreme Court and a new poll showing that approval of the court has plummeted to 30%, “It’s shameful how Justice Thomas and Justice Alito have been so cavalier about their violations of what would be expected of a justice of the supreme court. Here we have a body chosen for life, never have to run for office, nominated, confirmed, for life, with no accountability for their ethics behavior. 30% seems high.”

The former speaker was also asked about potential ethics reforms to the Supreme Court, “The president formed a commission, they did not recommend expansion of the court, that shouldn’t be the end of it. But there certainly should be term limits. There certainly should be — and if nothing else, there should be some ethical rules that would be followed. I had one justice tell me he thought the other justices were people of integrity, like Clarence Thomas. I’m like, get out of here.”

Speaker Emerita Pelosi was correct. It is laughable that anyone would describe the current scandal-riddled conservative Supreme Court majority as behaving with integrity. Justices Alito, Thomas, and Roberts all have ethics issues. Brett Kavanaugh is on a whole different level of potential criminality.

There is a consensus in the country that something has to be done about the Supreme Court. The idea of term limits is ann attractive one. Democrats already have the legislation written, and they may only need total control of the federal government to make it happen.