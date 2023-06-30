Sen. John Fetterman Just Got Brutal On The Supreme Court

Facebook

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) bluntly said that conservative Supreme Court justices care more about billionaires who fly them around the world than working people.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Fetterman said:



Our government has spent TRILLIONS to bail out the big banks and the CEOs who crashed our economy. Our government cancelled MILLIONS in pandemic loans for Members of Congress. Yet SCOTUS is saying we cannot cancel some of the student loan debt for working people.

This is just ridiculous.

Today’s ruling is just one of many arbitrary rulings that have been handed down by this extremist court this term. It is becoming crystal clear that some of these “Justices” are laser-focused on doing the bidding of their rich donors who fly them around the world on their private jets, take them out on their mega yachts, and buy their families’ homes in sweetheart deals.

These Justices don’t care about the rule of law. This is a YOLO court, and if they’re wondering why so many Americans no longer have trust in the institution, they have only themselves to thank.

President Biden will be speaking about this ruling at 3:30 PM ET. The Biden administration has been preparing for such a ruling for months.

Sen. Fetterman was correct. This is a joke. The ruling is not only bad for borrowers, but it is example of six unelected conservatives with lifetime appointments overruling the will of people through their elected representatives.

The Supreme Court majority is undercutting democracy and taking it upon themselves to make policy. Expanding the court appears to not have the political support to be successful, but term limits for Supreme Court justices are an idea whose time has come.